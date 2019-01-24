Rea fastest as Jerez WSBK test ends

David Gruz
motorsport.com

After finishing the opening day 0.008s behind Alex Lowes, Rea went faster than his Yamaha rival with his first flyer of the Thursday test, and kept improving during the session.

He ended up with a 1m39.160s laptime six hours into the session, beating Lowes by two tenths.

Behind the top two, Rea's new Kawasaki teammate Leon Haslam was again third, setting his best time during the final minutes of the test, demoting Alvaro Bautista to fourth.

Ex-MotoGP rider Bautista was the only rider representing Ducati in the top eight, although the Spaniard was nearly half a second off the pace.

Puccetti's Toprak Razigatlioglu took fifth followed by a trio of Yamahas, with Sandro Cortese, who had a crash during the day, and GRT teammate Marco Melandri sandwiching works rider Michael van der Mark.

Barni Ducati's Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Chaz Davies, who ran a limited programme, completed the top 10.

BMW's Tom Sykes had a big crash at the beginning of the day at the final corner.

After spending Day 1 without transponders, Sykes and his teammate Markus Reiterberger posted a few timed laps at the end of the day, the duo ending up 14th and 15th respectively, as both recorded 1m41.2 times.

Stefan Bradl was again present on a MotoGP-spec Honda, the German setting a time 0.008s faster than Rea.

Testing results

Pos.

Rider

Team

Time

1

Jonathan Rea

Kawasaki

1:39.160

2

Alex Lowes

Pata Yamaha

1:39.372

3

Leon Haslam

Kawasaki

1:39.502

4

Alvaro Bautista

Ducati

1:39.620

5

Toprak Razgatlioglu

Puccetti Kawasaki

1:39.942

6

Sandro Cortese

GRT Yamaha

1:40.075

7

Michael van der Mark

Pata Yamaha

1:40.145

8

Marco Melandri

GRT Yamaha

1:40.469

9

Michael Ruben Rinaldi

Barni Ducati

1:40.540

10

Chaz Davies

Ducati

1:40.621

11

Leandro Mercado

Orelac Kawasaki

1:40.794

12

Eugene Laverty

GoEleven Ducati

1:40.879

13

Jordi Torres

Pedercini Kawasaki

1:41.066

14

Tom Sykes

BMW

1:41.206

15

Markus Reiterberger

BMW

1:41.231

16

Alessandro Delbianco

Althea Honda

1:42.353

