Re-living our favourite moments from PyeongChang Olympics

After a record medal tally and more than a few legendary moments for its athletes, the Games in PyeongChang came to a close as the most successful Olympics ever for Canada.

What’s most surprising about the country’s historic medal haul — 11 golds and 29 overall — is that none of those golds came from women’s or men’s curling or hockey, and only two medals (one silver and one bronze) were earned overall between the four events. Though Canada didn’t quite live up to expectations in its most popular and well-funded sports, it opened the door for many other athletes to grab a hold of the spotlight.

They did just that.

(Getty)

From Canada and Germany tying for bobsleigh gold, to Mikael Kingsbury’s performance in the moguls final, to Patrick Chan’s last OIympic skate, to the surprising South Korean support for ice hockey, to Laurie Blouin’s bounce back from a brutal crash in training, to Ester Ledecká’s historic double gold — there was no shortage of emotional, inspiring and downright entertaining moments from the Games.

Those events stood out most from a competition standpoint for us here at Yahoo Canada Sports, but it was the athletes’ passion and selflessness away from the ice and slopes that really made the experience a special one. Stars like Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Gus Kenworthy, Mark McMorris, Patrick Chan and others were somehow more gracious with with their time than they were in while competing, and weren’t scared to speak their minds.

Thanks for following along during our coverage of the PyeongChang games. 2020 will be here in a jiffy.

More Olympic coverage on Yahoo Sports: