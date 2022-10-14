RDU On the Rise: All things NC State Fair | NC Latin American Film Festival | New sips and eats

Laura Brache
·6 min read

Good morning, Triangle readers! Happy Friday. Laura Brache here with you for this edition of RDU On the Rise.

One of my absolute favorite things about North Carolina in the fall are all the fairs. The ones I’ve attended: The Hickory Fair in Newton, the Central Carolina Fair in Greensboro, the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem (my hometown). Here’s a picture of me enjoying some ooey-gooey deep fried cheese at the Carolina Classic last weekend:

Laura Brache enjoying deliciously deep fried cheese at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Laura Brache enjoying deliciously deep fried cheese at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

But the ~fairest~ of them all —in my humble opinion, at least— is the N.C. State Fair.

And, boy, do we have all the insider scoops for you.

All things State Fair

Two of our scoops come in the form of chunky, creamy chicken pot pie over a flaky biscuit and whipped cream-topped banana pudding in a fried tortilla shell *drools*. These are two of the newest foods at the fair this year. A few (lucky) N&O staffers got to try and rank some at the N.C. State Fair Media Day. Here’s food and dining reporter Drew Jackson’s list, but you’ll also find out which food was crowned top Media Day pick.

I’ll be honest: I go to fair for the food, the crafts, the plants, and the people-watching. Carnival and amusement park rides give me the heebie-jeebies because I’m afraid of heights. But Josh Shaffer’s story about the N.C. State Fair ride inspections is (somewhat) reassuring. Here’s what he learned. Maybe, unlike me, you’ll be more inclined to try out of these 5 new rides.

Back to plants real quick, if you missed Korie Dean’s live tweets from the giant pumpkin and watermelon weigh-in, I’m sorry. But thank gourd for the internet and being able to go back to things. The heaviest pumpkin was 1,461 pounds and was grown by last year’s winner, Chris Rodebaugh of — not North Carolina — but West Virginia. I know, I know. Korie explains how that’s even possible here.

If you think that pumpkin is epic, wait ‘til you read Kimberly Cataudella’s how-tos on everything to know about the fair and doing (almost) everything at the fair in a single day. Plus, she, Korie and their editor Brooke Cain have even more tips on parking and transportation, snagging freebies, winning games and catching some live music.

I’ve had way too much fun filming and editing state fair vids for our *new* TikTok account, to some of my coworkers’ dismay. Watch what I put them through here. Bless their hearts.

A crowded midway at the 2011 North Carolina State Fair Sunday, Oct. 23.
A crowded midway at the 2011 North Carolina State Fair Sunday, Oct. 23.

Also this weekend...

Not into the fair? No worries (actually, I am worried. What do you mean you don’t like the fair?). Here’s a roundup of fun events and things to do this weekend in our area:

  • Hispanic Heritage Month wraps up this weekend and what better way to learn about Latin American cultures and history than through the big screen? Check out what’s screening this weekend at the N.C. Latin American Film Festival.

  • Editor Jessica Banov and reporter Colleen Hammond put together an epic October events guide, and it’s chock-full of fun things to do throughout the month. Some Halloween-themed highlights for this weekend include the Carolina Ballet’s Dracula at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and the James Cameron - Challenging the Deep exhibit at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences.

  • Visit the free West End Poetry Festival, with live events happening this Friday and Saturday at the Carrboro Town Hall and the Century Center. More info here.

  • Catching up with a friend over drinks? The folks at The Willard in downtown Raleigh tell me they’re running two N.C. State Fair-inspired cocktails for the duration of the fair, Oct 13-23. One of them is a sweet potato-inspired drink called Root Awakening and the other is Fair-apeutic, inspired by those big ole fresh-squeezed lemonade buckets that are so refreshing after devouring five different deep-fried-something-or-others.

Root Awakening (left) and Fair-apeutic (right) are two N.C. State Fair-themed cocktails at The Willard in downtown Raleigh only from Oct. 13 through the 23.
Root Awakening (left) and Fair-apeutic (right) are two N.C. State Fair-themed cocktails at The Willard in downtown Raleigh only from Oct. 13 through the 23.

Sports!

Fall college football is in full force in North Carolina and there are two ACC match-ups to look forward to this weekend:

Fans watch the 1939 Duke-Carolina game in Durham, NC.
Fans watch the 1939 Duke-Carolina game in Durham, NC.

The Carolina Hurricanes are back at PNC Arena for the season and kicked it off Wednesday with an opening win that Luke DeCock says “checks many boxes.” The Canes will be in San Jose this evening in a (very late) game against the Sharks for their home opener at 10:30PM EST.

ICYMI

A few more headlines before you go:

  • The N&O's 2023 paid summer internship application is open!

    We’re looking for promising young journalists who can bring energy, ideas and talents to our newsroom in Raleigh, N.C. Know any

    rising/current sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students? Send them our way.

  • Can Raleigh keep up with its affordable housing goals? Our Colleen Hammond found that new affordable housing projects slowed significantly in Raleigh last year, according to a new report. Read more about it here.

  • Farm animals seeking new homes: We’ve recently read lots about crowded animal shelters with hundreds of dogs and cats waiting for a new home. Martha Quillin learned that when backyard farms grew in popularity during the pandemic, their owners didn’t consider what would happen once the world went “back to normal.” Here’s what’s happening now.

  • Bivalent boosters and miscarriage drug policies: Our life sciences reporter Teddy Rosenbluth wrote two interesting stories this week. First, she reported on the low number of N.C. residents who have received their new bivalent booster against new COVID-19 variants. The other is about a retail giant that reversed its pharmacy policy on a drug prescribed for people who have miscarriages, thanks, in part, to Teddy’s very own reporting on the issue. Around here, we call that #JournalismWithImpact!

Lenore Braford, the founder of Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge in Pittsboro holds a duck named “Dexter” that was injured by a snapping turtle.
Lenore Braford, the founder of Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge in Pittsboro holds a duck named “Dexter” that was injured by a snapping turtle.

Peace out

That’s it for me, y’all! Next week you’ll hear from my friend and colleague Anna Johnson, our Raleigh and Wake County local government reporter.

Before you go:

Be well, y’all!

Laura Brache is an Audience Growth Producer at The News &amp; Observer
Laura Brache is an Audience Growth Producer at The News & Observer

Latest Stories

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • What Nick Nurse, Raptors are looking for from last roster player

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the play of Josh Jackson and Justin Champagnie and what need the team is hoping to address with the final roster spot.

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • B.C. Lions defensive lineman Richardson out for season with Achilles injury

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions defensive lineman Steven "Stove" Richardson is out for the rest of the CFL season. The club announced Thursday the 26-year-old American has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a ruptured Achilles tendon, an injury that has prevented him from suiting up for the Lions all season. B.C. signed the five-foot-11, 304-pound University of Minnesota product as a free agent in February but Lions head coach and general manager Rick Campbell said in April that Richardson wou