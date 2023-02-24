RDU On the Rise: New roads, hospitals and flavors in town. Plus, things to watch.

Hey y’all! Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi here. I’m your host for this week’s RDU On the Rise.

I’m also a politics reporter at The News & Observer so hopefully you’ve read (and enjoyed) some of my stories since I joined the team last July. My reporting has kept me very busy and this weekend was no exception.

Me and my colleagues Colleen Hammond (breaking news reporter) and Teddy Rosenbluth (science reporter) flew down to Nashville, Tennessee for the kick-off conference for an early career fellowship through The N&O, with the Dow Jones News Fund.

There we met other fellows and speakers Wesley Lowery, Pulitzer Prize winner and Karen Dunlap, former president of the Poynter Institute. It was a great time.

We had some time to explore. So on our first day there, after many steps tracked, Colleen, Teddy and I jumped into a coffee shop to refuel. It turned out this coffee shop was right on Printer’s Alley, a famous alley in downtown Nashville that was the home of a bustling publishing industry in the 20th century. At one point, it housed 13 publishers and 10 printers, including Nashville’s two largest newspapers, The Tennessean and the Nashville Banner. To say the least, we were pleasantly surprised.

Today, Printer’s Alley houses a string of bars and on oft occasions, you may see a journalist or three taking a selfie. Here’s ours:

Printer’s Alley, Downtown Nashville

Now flying back to North Carolina

We’re heading into the last few days of Black History Month. In case you missed it, Kimberly Cataudella has a list of Black-owned restaurants to try. She also has a run down of Black History Month events, which include live music, trivia and author talks, taking place across the Triangle.

Be sure to also check out Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan’s Under the Dome politics podcast episodes on the new HBCU Caucus at the General Assembly and Black Greensboro pastor and former school board member Rep. Amos Quick’s take on how Black history should be taught.

Third Place winner in Feature. Riley Johnson, 5, front poses for a portrait with her mom Sasha Bonner in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, February 4, 2022. Riley had been dressing up as Black female figures for the Black History Month.

More food and fun things to do: Food scene expert Drew Jackson tells us a new sausage bar and biergarten is set to open as early as spring or summer.

Drew also tells us this year will bring many new flavors, with over 14 new Triangle restaurants projects in the works.

Staying in? Check out Outer Banks, which aired its third season this week on Netflix.

I’ve heard you either love it or hate it. Korie Dean service journalism reporter has a list of real-life North Carolina places, people and things referenced in the series. You can also see UNC basketball player Armando Bacot in an episode.

Not into Outer Banks? No problem. Find a list of other shows to watch in The N&O’s “Happiness is a Warm TV” compilation. I personally am hooked on HBO’s The Last of Us, post-apocalyptic fungi world drama.

Looking forward, Tammy Grubb runs through what shows we can expect to see when the Truist Broadway 2023-24 season opens in Durham. Highlights include “Mamma Mia!,” and “The Lion King,” as well as last year’s four-time Tony Award-winning jukebox musical, “MJ The Musical.”

The third season of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” premieres Feb. 23.

Some more of this week’s headlines:

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis reacts to a foul against his team in the second half against N.C. State on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Last but not least, politics time

The General Assembly’s long session is in full swing. Here are some recent happenings:

Republican State lawmakers have renewed an effort to require North Carolina sheriffs to inform U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement if they charge someone with certain high-level offenses and can’t determine their legal status. Avi Bapai has the details.

N.C.’s four state-owned veterans cemeteries see about 600 burials a year. All four are behind on maintenance, short-staffed and in need of money. Read Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan ’s story for more information.

Onto other pending projects, Danielle Battaglia tells us that Charlotte-native Rev. Billy Graham had to die before his statue could be placed in the U.S. Capitol, but on the fifth anniversary of his death his memorial is incomplete.

My latest story: A medical marijuana bill is also on the move in the North Carolina Senate.

Find more at the politics Under the Dome homepage.

A mourner visits a gravesite as a groundskeeper mows grass at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake Tuesday, Feb 21, 2022. North Carolina’s four state-owned veterans cemeteries are behind on maintenance and are short-staffed.

That’s all for today

It’s Friday and I’m logging off! But be sure to check in next week to catch up with Drew Jackson.

Before you go, some last points:

