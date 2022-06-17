RDU On the Rise: Celebrate Juneteeth | Your local tax bill could be going up | How to keep pets safe from the extreme heat

Hey there! Welcome to RDU On the Rise, our newsletter for young professionals in the Triangle.

My name is Anna Johnson, The N&O’s reporter who covers the city of Raleigh and Wake County. That means I spend way too much time in government meetings trying to make sense of what local elected leaders do (and don’t do), and how that affects you.

We’re nearing the end of budget season for local governments, meaning property tax bills are going up for the lucky ones who own a house. At least that’s the case in Raleigh and Wake County where both governments raised taxes this year. Durham County also passed a new budget, so take a look at what that means for you.

Outside of city hall, you can usually find me selling nerdy art at area comic-cons with my fiancé and hanging with our dog, Ziti.

That’s why I’m grateful for Brooke Cain for these tips on how to keep your pet safe in the extreme heat. It’s so hot, and some counties are opening cooling stations for people who need a place to rest. I’ll be following Kimberly Cataudella’s guide on how to survive the extra high temps.

Baked Ziti, Anna Johnson’s dog.

Here’s what’s happening around town

▪ Laura Brache and Avi Bajpai unveiled an impressive deep-dive into the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and how local dreamers, including a senior technical engineer at Pendo, are living in legal limbo.

▪ Kristen Johnson has the latest in the ongoing saga of whether the Holly Springs Town Council will adopt a non-discrimination ordinance to add greater protections for LGBTQ people.

▪ Two Triangle cities ranked among the best for diversity in the United States. See what it’ll cost you to live there (or other places that also made the list) with Kimberly Cataudella.

▪ North Carolina chef Ricky Moore took home the James Beard Award for his Durham seafood shack. (Please try his “Hush Honeys”. You won’t regret it.) Drew Jackson has more on the other two N.C. winners.

Customers crowd inside Saltbox Seafood Joint Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022, in Durham. Owner and chef Ricky Moore received the award for Best Chef: Southeast on Monday night in Chicago at the James Beard Foundation’s Awards.

▪ Attention, shoppers: Wegmans is saying goodbye to plastic bags. Kimberly Cataudella has more details — including insight into whether bans like this one actually work.

Story continues

▪ Richard Stradling’s latest story is about N.C. buying up more than 1,100 acres of the Triangle’s “last vast wilderness areas.” A new study shows that the state could lose up to 40% of its wetlands to sea level rise by 2070, according to Adam Wagner.

▪ Remember ivermectin? Teddy Rosenbluth reports a large clinical trial headed by Duke researchers suggests that the drug does not reduce the length of COVID-19 symptoms or hospitalizations.

▪ We’re still months away from the start of college basketball but C.L. Brown’s got you covered on which of your favorite teams are seeing transfers. Plus, after almost a year, former Duke basketball players reflect on how NIL has changed the game, with Steve Wiseman.

Greg Boykin and Candice Bann participate in a ride on horseback through downtown Raleigh Friday, June 19, 2020 in recognition of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth celebration

Happy Juneteenth! This annual holiday celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S.

▪ It’s a three-day weekend for many state employees. Gov. Roy Cooper made the holiday a paid holiday for many state workers (Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan).

▪ Kimberly Cataudella shares how you can celebrate and where to find events happening around the Triangle.

▪ Plus, you’re not going to want to miss these recipes from local Black chefs to incorporate into your Juneteenth dinner.

Crowds flock to the opening day of the three-day HeroesCon in the Charlotte Convention Center Friday.

Before you go

This weekend I’ll be in the last stage of “con crunch” as I get ready to attend (and vend) at HeroesCon in Charlotte next week. It’s the 40th anniversary and the first show since 2019 thanks to COVID. If you’re a comics fan, this is a must-attend show.

Be sure to check out next week’s edition of RDU On the Rise from Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, who covers crime and breaking news for The N&O.

Know someone else who would like to get this email? They can sign up here.

Want even more N&O content in your inbox? We have tons to choose from. Check them out here.