RDU Airport braces for busy travel week. Here’s what you should know.

This week, Raleigh-Durham International Airport will feel back to normal as more than 234,000 passengers pass through the airport through Sunday.

Airport officials advise travelers to plan ahead, from arriving early for their flights to booking parking online in advance.

The busiest day will be Sunday, Nov. 28, after Thanksgiving, when RDU will handle about 44,000 passengers.

Here are some tips for dealing with parking and navigating the airport.

Where to park at RDU Airport

▪ Consider booking and paying for a parking space at least 24 hours in advance at www.rdu.com/parking/. It’s a few dollars cheaper per day, and you can guarantee a spot in the deck, even when the electronic signs around the airport say the Central and Premier lots are “closed.”

▪ People who park in the Central deck will pay a couple dollars more a day, starting Friday. RDU is restoring the drive-up rate to $15 a day, because of rising demand and because the airport needs to raise money for expansion projects that were put on hold during the pandemic, Landguth said.

▪ The daily rate in Economy 3 will remain $10.

▪ This is important: RDU no longer accepts cash for parking.

▪ Wherever you park, give yourself time to find a place to park. Booking in advance doesn’t reserve a particular spot, so you’ll have to hunt for an open one among the more than 11,000 in the deck.

Other tips for traveling

▪ Arrive two hours before your flight. You may need that time to park, get through security and check in. Plus, many airlines begin boarding planes 40 minutes before the scheduled departure time.

▪ Before you leave for the airport, check the status of flights, both incoming and departing, at www.rdu.com.

▪ Bring a mask or face covering. They’re still required in the airport and on all flights.

▪ If you’re picking someone up, wait in the cellphone lot near the Aviation Parkway and Airport Boulevard entrances to the airport. It’s better than circling around or unnecessarily taking up limited curb space outside the terminals.