RDN director eyeing Huxley playground zone

Gabriola director Vanessa Craig is collecting letters of support for a reduced speed zone near Huxley Community Park.

The Regional District of Nanaimo director for Electoral Area B has been in conversation with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s (MOTI) local operations officer to consider options for the area along North Road.

“When I described the infrastructure at the park – children’s playground, skatepark as well as tennis courts and sports court – the MOTI representative agreed that it sounded like some reduced speed zone might be appropriate, but it would need to go through the MOTI assessment process,” Craig told the Sounder.

With a school zone with set hours already in place, there are considerations as to what the best option is for the stretch of road.

“I’m not proposing boundaries as that’s up to MOTI to determine once they do an assessment,” Craig explained. “I would like to see the playground zone extend until at least the intersection of North Road and Lochinvar.”

Craig has also inquired about a crosswalk in front of the Huxley entrance. MOTI said that would also require a study to determine the effectiveness and impact on the existing crosswalks on the roadway; that is, how many crosswalks is too many before drivers no longer pay attention to the markings.

Craig is putting together an official package of request to send to MOTI, which will include letters of support from the RCMP, Islands Trust and other parties.

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder