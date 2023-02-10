RDCK board, January 19: Building department policies to be reviewed

The monthly director’s meeting of the Regional District of Central Kootenay paused twice during its day-long session to solemnly mark recent local tragedies. The meeting opened with a moment of silence for Wade Tittemore, the Nelson City police officer who was killed in an avalanche while backcountry skiing near Kaslo on January 9 with his colleague, Mathieu Nolet, who was critically injured and has since succumbed to his injuries.

Later in the meeting, directors also held a moment of reflection for three members of a family killed in a car accident near Thrums on Hwy. 3A east of Castlegar January 16.

Building policy review

The board approved staff reviewing the policies of the regional government’s building department with an eye to updating them to conform with current RDCK bylaws and provincial regulations

“The general public interest will be served when staff have clear interpretations of those matters related to building permitting and construction, which are within the purview of the RDCK local government,” wrote John Southam, the RDCK’s manager of building development and special projects, in a report. “… All participants in the building construction process benefit when regulation is clearly and equitably applied.”

Southam told directors that current practices by building inspectors don’t always line up with recent changes to provincial or regional regulations. Some policies are outdated, and some use language that is no longer used in the regulations. Others lack transparency, while other practices are “onerous” on staff and could easily be streamlined, he said.

Other policies that will be reviewed include rules on farm buildings, refund fees for cancelled projects, and the procedure for removing Notice on Titles placed on problem projects.

Southam said industry professionals will be consulted when needed to provide further clarification and staff will seek legal opinion when required. All recommendations will be brought forward to the board later this year to ensure board members are well informed.

The review will affect the work of building inspectors across the entire RDCK, with the exceptions of Nelson, Creston and Castlegar, which have their own departments.

Dog Creek wildfire resiliency project sparks discussion on admin fee

A small Arrow Lakes community will be taking steps to better protect itself from wildfire – but the project prompted a debate on the cost of administering programs by RDCK staff.

The Dog Creek Water Users Committee applied for a $40,000 grant from the Columbia Basin Trust to improve wildfire resiliency in their community. They plan to clean up five hectares of forest surrounding a gravel pit next to the community, removing scrub brush, small trees and deadfall.

While officials felt it a worthy project and the community capable of managing the job, there was a problem: the DCWUC isn’t legally eligible to receive the grant – it has to flow through a municipal government or other recognized body.

That prompted the Dog Creek applicants to ask the RDCK’s Wildfire Management Program to be the ‘big brother’ and agree to receive the loan on behalf of the community.

“This project was not part of the 2023 workplan, however, due to the increase in community-initiated wildfire mitigation projects and associated funding opportunities, staff feel there is value in supporting the community as a test case,” said a report from staff to the board. “This will help build a better understanding of the role the RDCK can play in working with motivated and organized communities to implement wildfire mitigation projects and explore options of how to provide support to them.”

While agreeing it was a good project, directors said the money the RDCK would spend to be a middleman – nearly 45 hours of staff time will likely be needed to administer the grant – has to be recovered.

“This organization, when we start stepping outside of our core things we have to do, to do things we want to do to support our community, really has to have the right number there, a number that has to include everything… payroll, salary,” said Area A Director Garry Jackman. “It’s a good place to be in, prior to opening the floodgates for this kind of application.”

Board Chair Aimee Watson (Area D) said a 15% charge would be a reasonable cut to cover costs for administration. Staff said discussions with Trust officials showed they were aware of the problem and looking to compensate governments for the cost of administering community grants. They may also look to providing funding for smaller groups like Dog Creek to be able to access funds in a way that doesn’t need a flow-through agent.

The board passed a motion asking for a 15% increase to the grant from the Trust to cover its admin costs.

Emergency Prep

The RDCK is going to apply for a $30,000 grant to support volunteer emergency support workers in training and responding to critical events.

“Emergency Support Services are provided by teams of volunteers,” Emergency Program Coordinator Jon Jackson wrote to the board. “Recruiting, training and retaining our volunteers is critical to our ability to be ready to respond when disasters happen.”

If the grant is awarded, part of the money will be used to purchase new emergency prep kits for teams in Kaslo and Salmo, to complement ones already in Nakusp, Creston and Nelson. These kits – which include laptops, printers and other equipment – are used for training and for responding to requests for emergency support services. About $18,000 will also go to training and team-building for community leaders and workers.

Groups supported

Several community groups were the recipients of community grants.

The Brent Kennedy School Parent’s Advisory Council will receive $1,500 for school spirit T-shirts from Areas H and I.

The Arrow Lakes Ski Club will receive $1,800 for technical support and training for new grooming equipment for the Wensley Creek cross-country ski trails.

The Kaslo Housing Society will receive $1,000 for its Winter in the Forest Festival.

The Kaslo Community Acupuncture Society will receive $780 to screen the documentary ‘Dope is Death,’ a film about how acupuncture helped ease a heroin crisis in New York City.

The Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association will receive $5,000 in total from Areas E, F, G and H to create an information video about the program.

The Elk Root Conservation Farm Society will receive $5,000 to build community gardens.

The Slocan Solutions Society will receive $3,000 to go towards a winter carnival in Slocan.

The Nakusp Ski Club will receive $26,100 from Areas H and K to replace the T-bar haul rope on the Summit Lake ski hill.

Nakusp Secondary School will receive $5,000 for its entrepreneur class to attend the BC International Boat Show to sell a popular fishing lure.

Arrow Lakes Search and Rescue will receive $1,000 for community support services.

Burton Elementary School will receive $2,000 for students to visit the Summit Lake ski hill.

Nakusp Elementary will receive $6,500 for its ski program.

The Village of Slocan will receive $500 for its Light Up campaign, $600 for its Food Bank and $400 to have locals participate in the BC Seniors’ Games in 2023. The village’s Winter Carnival will also receive $3,000.

John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice