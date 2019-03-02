RCR's Austin Dillon, Daniel Hemric sweep Las Vegas practices Richard Childress Racing flexed its muscle again in Saturday's final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Austin Dillon and Daniel Hemric topping the leaderboard. Dillon's No. 3 Chevrolet, which also topped Friday's opening practice, laid down a fast lap of 178.224 mph, while Hemric's No. 8 came up at […]

Richard Childress Racing flexed its muscle again in Saturday’s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Austin Dillon and Daniel Hemric topping the leaderboard.

Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet, which also topped Friday’s opening practice, laid down a fast lap of 178.224 mph, while Hemric’s No. 8 came up at 177.072 mph. A trio of Fords completed the top five, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. coming up third in his No. 17 and Aric Almirola and Brad Keselowski ranking fourth and fifth, respectively. Keselowski won the Las Vegas race in the 2018 Playoffs and was last weekend’s winner at Atlanta.

MORE: 10-lap averages from final practice | Full practice results

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Reigning race winner and polesitter Kevin Harvick came up 29th on the speed charts.

MORE: Starting lineup for Sunday | See all the cars in the field

The afternoon session marked the final practice for the Monster Energy Series at Las Vegas; the morning session was canceled due to rain in the area.

Cars hit the track once again Sunday for the Pennzoil 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).