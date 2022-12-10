RCN ready to ‘press pause’ on strikes if Health Secretary agrees to pay talks

Dominic McGrath, PA
·4 min read

The Royal College of Nursing has offered to “press pause” on planned strike action if Health Secretary Steve Barclay agrees to negotiate properly on pay.

The offer, first reported in The Observer, came on Saturday evening ahead of the first wave of planned strike action next week.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen, whose members are due to take part in unprecedented strike action on December 15 and December 20, said that she was willing to press pause on the walkout by thousands of nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland if Mr Barclay agreed to come to the table and discuss a deal on pay demands.

The Department of Health on Saturday night said that the Health Secretary’s “door remains open for further talks”, but did not say whether pay would now be on the table.

Labour called it an “offer the Government can’t refuse”.

Health workers strikes
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (James Manning/PA)

The RCN has accused Mr Barclay of refusing to properly negotiate on pay, with Ms Cullen on Friday suggesting the Health Secretary has deployed “bullyboy” tactics against a largely female workforce.

“Negotiate with nurses and avoid this strike,” Ms Cullen said in a statement released on Saturday evening.

“Five times my offer to negotiate has been turned down.

“I will press pause on it when the Health Secretary says he will negotiate seriously on our dispute this year.

“That means each of us giving some ground. He gains nothing by ignoring the representatives of the NHS workforce.

“The public blames Government for this dire situation, and they have to face up to it. A swift change of tactics will pay off for all concerned.”

Unison has indicated that it would consider deals similar to those that led to the suspension of strikes in Scotland, if the Health Secretary sat down and discussed pay.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Rather than scare the public about the consequences of strikes, the Health Secretary should table genuine plans for improving wages.

“Sitting down with health unions and improving the pay on offer has put strikes on hold across Scotland.

“If Steve Barclay were to mirror Holyrood’s approach and commit to boosting wages this year, the threat of pre-Christmas strikes could well be lifted.”

The strike will cause major disruption to the NHS in the run-up to Christmas, with ambulance workers also set to strike on December 21.

Nurses and other nursing staff will take action at half of the locations in England where the legal mandate was reached for strikes, every NHS employer except one in Wales and throughout Northern Ireland.

The RCN has said that despite this year’s pay award of £1,400, experienced nurses are worse off by 20% in real terms due to successive below-inflation awards since 2010.

The union has been calling for a pay rise of 5% above RPI inflation.

The Health Secretary has repeatedly insisted that the concerns raised by trade unions are not simply about pay and said that the Government was moving to improve conditions for workers in other areas.

He has said several times that his “door remains open” for talks with the unions, but nurses’ representatives have complained that he is not engaging in pay talks.

In response to the latest offer from the unions, a Department of Health spokesperson said: “NHS workers do an incredible job caring for our loved ones and it is disappointing some will be taking industrial action, ahead of a difficult winter.

“Ministers have had constructive talks with unions, including the RCN and Unison, on how we can make the NHS a better place to work – and have been clear the door remains open for further talks.

“These are extremely challenging times, we have accepted the recommendations of the independent NHS Pay Review Body in full – this means newly qualified nurses have had a 5.5% increase and those on the lowest salaries, such as porters and cleaners, have received a pay rise of up to 9.3%.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting called it “an offer the Government can’t refuse”.

He tweeted that the two trade unions had “been clear that there is a deal to be done, but the Government must be prepared to negotiate”.

“It’s time they put patients before Tory politics,” he added.

Latest Stories

  • Indian sex workers march for Human Rights Day

    STORY: With banners, placards and balloons, people from Sonagachi – South Asia's largest red light district – and supporters raised a sign demanding equal rights for all children in society."Firstly, the children of sex workers should have their rights be it regarding health or education. They should also have rights to small government or non-government schemes. Sex workers should be respected and sex work should be acknowledged as work," said Yasmin – no last name given – a member of the All India Human Rights Association.While prostitution is legal in India, most related activities such as soliciting, pimping, and running a brothel are crimes, meaning sex workers face frequent run-ins with the police.India's top court has recently recognized sex work as a profession and said sex workers deserve access to social welfare benefits.Human Rights Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948.

  • Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van

    The FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing a 7-year-old girl last week in Texas told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home, according to an arrest warrant obtained Thursday. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, told investigators that Athena Strand wasn't seriously hurt after he hit her while backing up, but he panicked and put her in his van. He said she was talking to him and told him her name, according the warrant. But Hor

  • Biden Nuclear Waste Official Accused of Airport Luggage Theft — Again

    A felony warrant has reportedly been issued for Sam Brinton after they allegedly stole a suitcase in the Las Vegas airport

  • LGBT community says concerns in aftermath of Moore County protests go beyond a drag show

    Authorities have not said the Moore County power outage is connected to a drag show. But many say protests before the show point to an anti-LGBTQ climate that’s a cause of a concern.

  • FDA product approval process impacts product availability

    Since the start of the pandemic, there's been a lot of focus on the FDA product approval process. At that time, many were eager for the approval of the first covid-19 vaccine. The country has also been dealing with a variety of product shortages lately, from baby formula to poultry. Take a look at what the FDA approval process looks like when the country is dealing with shortages and how that process can impact the availability of consumer goods.

  • Police request charges against 85-year-old in hit-and-run

    An investigation involving surveillance video and a search warrant led police to seek charges against an 85-year-old woman in connection with a November hit-and-run that seriously injured a 13-year-old Massachusetts boy.

  • Canadian luge athletes Walker, Snith wrap careers in Whistler, B.C.

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A crowd of friendly faces greeted Canadians Tristan Walker and Justin Snith as they raced down the luge track one last time. After a 17-year-long career, the duo slid into retirement by forerunning a World Cup men's doubles race in Whistler, B.C., on Saturday. "Something like that is always going to be bittersweet. We're both moving on to things we're pretty excited about," Walker said after a round of hugs and high fives with friends and family on the finish dock. "It feels rig

  • Jim Jordan claims his committee's account did not post tweet celebrating Kanye West

    Jim Jordan claims his committee's account did not post tweet celebrating Kanye West,C=SPAN

  • UPDATE 1-Senior U.S. delegation to visit China in coming days

    A high-level U.S. delegation will travel to China next week to follow up on President Joe Biden's recent talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and prepare for Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit there early next year, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday. The U.S. announcement follows comments by a senior White House official that China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and pushback in Asia to its assertive diplomacy.

  • Jeff Skinner suspended for cross-check to Jake Guentzel's face in Sabres-Penguins game

    Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner, who was slashed by Jake Guentzel, responded with a cross-check to the face of the Pittsburgh Penguins player.

  • Senior U.S. delegation to visit China in coming days

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A high-level U.S. delegation will travel to China next week to follow up on President Joe Biden's recent talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and prepare for Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit there early next year, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday. The U.S. announcement follows comments by a senior White House official that China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and pushback in Asia to its assertive diplomacy. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger will travel to China, South Korea and Japan from December 11-14, the State Department said in a statement.

  • Morocco vs Portugal LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and reaction as Morocco seal historic win to knock out Ronaldo

    <strong>Morocco 1-0 Portugal: </strong>Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half header helped Morocco become the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final

  • Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen has shoulder surgery

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen had right shoulder surgery this week after experiencing renewed discomfort while playing catch, the team announced Thursday. Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas operated on the right-hander on Wednesday, doing a general clean-up of the rotator cuff and labrum. The Rays said the goal is for Feyereisen to resume throwing in four months. Feyereisen went 4-0 with one save in 22 games last season before a right shoulder impingement ended his

  • NATO chief fears Ukraine war could become a wider conflict

    The head of NATO expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO, according to an interview released Friday. “If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se