RCMP in Williams Lake investigate after man stabbed to death

Mounties in Williams Lake are seeking tips after a man was stabbed to death on Midnight Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Rafferty Baker/CBC - image credit)

Mounties in Williams Lake are seeking tips after a man was stabbed to death on Midnight Drive around 11 p.m. PT Thursday.

Police said in a release that the victim was found critically injured and later died in hospital.

Investigators say the death is a homicide.

"We are in the infancy stages of our investigation; however, the early indications suggest that this was a targeted attack, although a full determination has yet to be made," said Sgt. Chris Manseau in the release.

The North District Major Crime Unit is working with Williams Lake RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service on the case.

They are asking any witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.