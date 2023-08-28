RCMP warn of scammers targeting N.W.T. wildfire evacuees

Texts sent to N.W.T. wildfire evacuees and claiming to offer 'Canada Relief Fund' payments from the CRA are bogus, the RCMP warned people on Sunday. (CBC - image credit)

RCMP in the Northwest Territories are warning people about scammers targeting people whose lives have already been upended by the ongoing wildfires and evacuations.

Texts appearing to be sent from the Canada Revenue Agency and offering people payments from a "Canada Relief Fund" are not legitimate and should not be clicked on, the police force said in a release issued on Sunday.

"Clicking on links in text messages from unknown sources can potentially expose cell phone users to inadvertently downloading malicious software that can compromise your personal information," the RCMP said.

"If you have not applied for financial support from a specific agency but then receive unsolicited correspondence, it is likely a scam."

The RCMP provided an example of the bogus text:

(Submitted by RCMP)