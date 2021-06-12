RCMP warn residents near Tobique First Nation to stay inside after shooting

The New Brunswick RCMP has issued an alert warning residents near the Tobique First Nation to stay inside. (CBC - image credit)

The RCMP has warned residents near the Tobique First Nation in New Brunswick to lock their doors and stay inside as it responds to a shooting in the area.

The RCMP issued a regional alert at 9:26 p.m. AT Friday, warning that it was responding to a shooting in the Route 105 area of Tobique Narrows — an area about 10 kilometres north of Perth-Andover, N.B.

"Lock doors, stay away from windows and shelter in place," the RCMP said in the alert.

The RCMP subsequently tweeted that the subject was in a red Toyota Tacoma.