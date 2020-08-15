RCMP say truck injured workers who were repairing CN track following derailment

EDMONTON — RCMP in Alberta say two people who were part of a Canadian National crew were seriously injured when they were hit by a truck at a railway crossing just west of Edmonton.

Police say CN crews were attempting to repair damage to the track caused by a derailed train late Friday night when two of the crew were hit by a pickup truck on Highway 60 north of Highway 16A in Parkland County.

Both were taken to hospital by ground ambulance with what police say were serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and reported no injuries.

They said on Saturday they were still investigating.

A CN spokesman says the derailment involved only one car, which was empty at the time and had remained upright.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press