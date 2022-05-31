RCMP treating woman's death in northern community as suspicious

RCMP say the 24-year-old victim was hurt in an altercation at a home in Cumberland House. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

RCMP say the death of a 24-year-old woman in Cumberland House, Sask., is suspicious.

Just before midnight on Sunday RCMP received a call about an injured person.

The injured person was taken to a local clinic in a private vehicle but was pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

RCMP say the female was hurt in an altercation at a residence in the community.

The victim's family has been notified and RCMP will not be releasing the name at this time.

Cumberland House is located about 240 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.