RCMP shooting in Prince George leaves man with life threatening injuries
A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries after an RCMP shooting in downtown Prince George, B.C., Monday morning, according to a written statement from B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO).
The IIO has been called in to investigate the police-involved shooting.
The IIO said police conducted a traffic stop behind a downtown motel Monday around 7 a.m. PT.
"An interaction occurred during the stop, and shots were fired by police," the statement read.
Investigation continues
Prince George RCMP Cpl. Sonja Blom said that there was a physical altercation between a male suspect and a frontline officer, who then "discharged his firearm."
Officers provided first aid, before paramedics rushed the man to hospital with serious injuries, said the RCMP.
Prince George RCMP said officers are still on the scene "investigating the offence of assaulting a police officer with a weapon" and the circumstances of the initial traffic stop.
A subsequent written release from B.C. RCMP communications stated only that local officers "continue to investigate the initial incident."
Four hours after the altercation, RCMP officers and numerous police cruisers were visible behind the North Star Inn and Suites, formerly known as the Connaught Motor Inn.
A white sedan with an open door was also visible behind police tape.
Some motel guests told CBC News they had been told to leave their rooms, including a man whose truck parked in the motel lot was inaccessible behind police lines.