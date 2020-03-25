RCMP seek Red Deer, Alta. man accused of shooting in 'a dispute over money'

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man allegedly involved in a shooting near Olds, Alta., late last week that sent a man to the hospital.

RCMP are searching for Lyle Robert Walter Vance, 27, of Red Deer, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

Vance has been charged with numerous offences in the March 20 shooting in Olds, about 70 kilometres north of Calgary.

Police released Vance's photo but have warned the public should not approach him, alleging that he may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Vance's whereabouts or the shooting is urged to call Olds RCMP at 403-556-3323, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The Friday shooting resulted in a 47-year-old man airlifted by STARS air ambulance to hospital in stable and non-life threatening condition, Olds RCMP said in a press release.

On Sunday, RCMP said they had found that three people — two men and one woman — went to the 47-year-old man's property to "settle a dispute over money and belongings."

The discussion became heated, RCMP said, at which point one of the men allegedly shot the victim with a handgun from the SUV, described as a gold, older model Infiniti with individual lights on the roof.

Vance faces 10 charges total, including one count of unlawfully wounding or endangering a life, two counts of discharging a firearm with intent, and others related to firearm and probation breach allegations.

RCMP identified the woman in the vehicle as Jessica Nicole McClintock, 33. She was arrested north of Trochu, Alta., Monday.

The vehicle was subsequently located and seized from an area northeast of Wimborne, roughly 58 km southeast of Red Deer.

The second man involved in the incident has yet to be identified.