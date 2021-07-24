RCMP searching Wabamun Lake for missing swimmer

Fire crews put a boat on the water and searched the area Friday night but were unsuccessful in finding the man. The search resumed Saturday. (CBC - image credit)

Emergency crews are searching a lake west of Edmonton for a missing swimmer.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, Parkland County RCMP were called to find a boater who had gone swimming and was in distress at Wabamun Lake, near the village of Kapasiwin, Alta., almost 65 kilometres west of Edmonton.

The man, a 20-year-old from Edmonton, went under the water and never resurfaced, an RCMP spokesperson told CBC News.

Fire crews put a boat on the water and searched the area Friday night but were unsuccessful in finding the man.

A RCMP boat and dive team resumed the search Saturday.

