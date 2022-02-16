RCMP release names of 13 people arrested, charged at Coutts, Alta., border blockade

COUTTS, Alta. — The RCMP said Tuesday night that it has charged a total of 13 people with Criminal Code offences from the Coutts, Alta., border blockade protest.

They include:

-- Chris Carbert, 44, Chris Lysak, 48, Anthony Olienick, 39, and Jerry Morin, 40, have all been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and mischief over $5,000.

-- Chris Lysak is also charged with uttering threats.

-- Jaclyne Martin, 39, Ursla Allred, 22, Joanne Person, 62, Luke Berk, 62, Evan Colenutt, 23, Johnson Law, 39, Justin Martin, 22, Eastin Oler, 22, and Janx Zaremba, 18, have all been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022

The Canadian Press