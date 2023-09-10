RCMP officer struck, injured during roadside encounter in Nova Scotia

TRURO, N.S. — The Mounties in Nova Scotia are seeking information from the public after a hit and run where an officer was struck early on Sunday morning.

Police say the officer was hit by a vehicle on Highway 311 in North River, about 10 kilometres north of Truro, N.S., at about 3:20 a.m.

At the time of incident, the uniformed officer had exited his vehicle when he observed a suspicious school bus parked at the side of the highway.

Police say the lone occupant of the bus, a man, told the officer that the vehicle was not his and refused to identify himself and then fled on foot.

The officer ran after the man and was then struck by a vehicle.

Investigators say the injured officer was able to take cover behind the bus when the man, who had fled on foot, got in the vehicle and tried to strike the officer.

A release says the officer suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press