RCMP officer who shot, killed Nunavut man is sorry and wishes he could take it back

GJOA HAVEN, Nunavut — An RCMP officer says he's sorry he shot and killed an armed man in a remote Nunavut community.

Cpl. Ian Crowe finished testifying today at a coroner's inquest in Gjoa Haven into the death of 21-year-old Charles Qirngnirq on Dec. 19, 2016.

Speaking outside the inquest, Crowe told The Canadian Press that it's still difficult for him to talk about that day.

And he says he wishes he could take it back.

Crowe and another officer had responded to calls about a suicidal man with a rifle at the airport.

Crowe testified that Qirngnirq yelled about wanting to die and he appeared to turn and lift his rifle at the officers.

Crowe says he is still working as an officer in the territory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press