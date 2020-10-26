RCMP officer who arrested Meng Wanzhou says he knew case was 'high-profile'

The RCMP officer who arrested Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 said he knew immediately that her extradition case was "high-profile."

Const. Winston Yep testified in B.C. Supreme Court Monday about the hours leading up to the Huawei chief financial officer's arrest on Dec. 1, 2018.

He said he was handed the file the day before and even though he didn't know who exactly Meng was — he knew she was important.

"I didn't know too much about it. All I know is that Huawei was the largest telecommunications company in the world," Yep said.

"She's the CFO of Huawei and a high-profile person."

Ten witnesses expected

Yep is the first of 10 witnesses expected to take the stand over two weeks of testimony from the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency officers who were involved in Meng's arrest for extradition to the U.S.

The testimony will be broken into two weeks — one now, and one at the end of November. The witnesses will be questioned and cross-examined as both sides gather evidence for a hearing in February at which Meng's lawyers plan to argue that her rights were violated during her arrest.

The 48-year-old sat in court listening through a translator as she watched the man who arrested her, setting off a legal odyssey that has lasted nearly two years.

She is charged with fraud and conspiracy for allegedly lying to HSBC about Huawei's control of a subsidiary that was accused of breaching U.S. economic sanctions against Iran.

Prosecutors claim that by relying on those alleged lies to continue financing Huawei, the bank put itself at risk of loss and prosecution for violating the same set of sanctions.

Much of the questioning is expected to centre around the decision to have CBSA officers detain Meng for three hours before Yep arrested her.

They questioned her during that time without a lawyer and seized her electronic devices, compelling her to give the passwords, which the Crown has admitted the CBSA then passed along to the RCMP by mistake.

'It's a risky situation'

Yep was working in the RCMP's foreign domestic liaison unit when he was asked to get a provisional arrest warrant for Meng.

He said he didn't treat Meng's arrest any differently than any of the other arrests he has made as an RCMP officer.

But Yep said the case is only the third extradition he has been involved in, and he was in the process of carrying out his second extradition arrest with a partner when his supervisor called him about Meng.

