RCMP say Mounties are responding to an active shooter in Newfoundland and Labrador

TERRA NOVA, N.L. — The RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador say police are responding to an active shooter near the village of Terra Nova northwest of St. John's.

Mounties in a release are advising people in the community to lock their doors, shelter in place, and to stay away from windows.

Police say they are looking for a suspect identified as 30-year-old Kyle Rideout.

RCMP say he should not be approached.

There is no word on whether anyone has been injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2021

The Canadian Press