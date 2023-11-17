Advertisement

RCMP locate stranded motorists near Parrsboro

RCMP located two people stranded near Parrsboro with the use of police air services and a four-by-four. (RCMP - image credit)
RCMP located two people last Saturday who became stranded for more than 36 hours in woods near Parrsboro, N.S.

Police responded to a report of a stranded vehicle near Harrison Settlement Road around 2:30 p.m., according to an RCMP media release.

Officers learned two occupants of a vehicle had become struck on a remote trail since the previous Thursday night.

"We received a call actually from the motorists themselves," said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay a public information officer with Nova Scotia RCMP. "They actually had a little bit of battery power left on their cellphones."

Tremblay said the people were located by air services and a four-by-four around two hours after calling police. He said the vehicle had three mangled tires and was stuck on the rough trail.

"They weren't injured, but … after spending a couple of days out you might suffer from dehydration and the nights are getting pretty cold," he said.

RCMP remind motorists going into the woods to:

  • Inform others of their intended route.

  • Carry a charged cell phone and/or phone charger.

  • Assemble an emergency kit.

  • Be prepared for weather conditions.

  • Not exceed the limitations of their vehicle or driving skills.

"If you think you are encountering an emergency, don't hesitate. Call 911 right away," Tremblay said.

