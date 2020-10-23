RCMP find large amounts of cocaine, cannabis in traffic stops near Kindersley

Saskatchewan RCMP have made two large drugs busts this week in the Kindersley area.

On Tuesday, police pulled over a pickup truck on Highway 7, west of Kindersley. They found five large garbage bags, filled with 45 kilograms of cannabis, in the truck.

A 34-year-old man was arrested for possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

Then on Wednesday, officers found approximately 850 grams of cocaine in a car they had pulled over for speeding on the same stretch of highway.

Saskatchewan RCMP More

RCMP say the driver was acting suspiciously. Police then brought in a drug-sniffing dog, who detected the cocaine.

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with that stop.

Police seized both vehicles.