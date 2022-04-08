RCMP investigating after 'suspicious package' triggers Trans Mountain pipeline shutdown

A pipe yard servicing government-owned oil pipeline operator Trans Mountain is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 7, 2021. (Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters - image credit)

The Trans Mountain pipeline was shut down after a "suspicious package" was found near the pipeline's right-of-way in Alberta, the Crown corporation said in a statement Friday.

Trans Mountain Corporation said in an emailed statement that the RCMP was investigating.

The statement said that the pipeline was shut down "out of an abundance of caution," but it remained unclear when it would restart.

"It will be restarted once the investigation has been concluded. All appropriate authorities have been notified," said the statement.

The RCMP could not be immediately reached for comment.

More to come