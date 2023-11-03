RCMP investigating Northern B.C. home invasion

On November 2, on 9:11 am, Fort St John RCMP say they received a report of shots fired at a home on 112th Ave.

The caller stated that at approximately 5:30 am, a popping sound was heard and then discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the house. It was also reported that another house in the area also had bullet holes, according to a press release.

The second residence is known to police and believed the shots originated from this home. Police entered the second home and found four people, none of whom were injured.

The four were brought to the station for questioning and police learned that an unknown person forced their way into the home and fired multiple shots.

Video surveillance was obtained and it shows four individuals leaving in a white pickup truck, immediately after the shots were fired. No evidence has found to indicate anyone had been shot.

Two of the four suspects have potentially been identified, explained the release, however, it's not known who may have been the intended target.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Fort St John RCMP at (250) 787-8100.

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News