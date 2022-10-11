RCMP investigating human remains found near Saint-André

RCMP are investigating human remains found in a small wooded area near Highway 2. (Liny Lamberink/CBC - image credit)

RCMP investigators are working to identify human remains found in a wooded area in Saint-André, near Grand Falls.

In a news release, the Saint-Léonard RCMP said human remains were found in a small wooded area on Laforge Road off Highway 2 in northwestern New Brunswick.

RCMP received reports that the remains were found around noon on Saturday, the release says.

"At this time, we have not been able to positively identify the remains," Sgt. Jean-Pierre Bouchard said in the release.

"A forensic examination of the bones will be conducted and we will share more information as it becomes available."

The RCMP's major crime unit, forensic identification services, police dog services and a forensic anthropologist attended the scene, the release said.