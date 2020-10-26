RCMP investigating after human remains found near Baddeck

The RCMP is investigating after human remains were found near Baddeck.

On Sunday, Victoria County RCMP were called to investigate at an address on North Branch Road. The remains were found in the Baddeck River.

A photo obtained by CBC indicates the bone was a jaw bone. Colby Jessome, who was fly fishing in the area, confirmed he found the bone but declined to comment on the situation.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau, spokesperson for the RCMP, said the remains have been sent to the medical examiner's office for further investigation.

"We're doing an investigation as well just to determine where this bone came from," said Croteau.

Croteau said further information may be provided, depending on what the medical examiner finds.

