RCMP investigating East Preston death as homicide

RCMP say a man was found dead early Sunday morning in East Preston. Police are treating the death as a homicide. (RCMP - image credit)
Halifax district RCMP are treating the death of a man whose body was found in East Preston, N.S., as a homicide.

A news release said police responded to a report of a suspicious death at the end of a driveway on Brian Street at 2 a.m. AT Sunday.

Police believe the man was targeted and there is no risk to the public, the release said.

No other details were released.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call RCMP at (902) 490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at crimestoppers.ns.ca, or through the P3 Tips App.

