RCMP investigating a double murder find another body in the same B.C. community

NARAMATA, B.C. — As Mounties investigated the double murder of two British Columbia brothers, they uncovered another death in the same community that they believe is a homicide.

RCMP say in a release that officers went to the home of a woman in Naramata on Wednesday in relation to the deaths of Erick and Carlos Fryer, whose bodies were found in a remote location near the town last month.

Police say the front door of the woman's home was unlocked and they found her body inside.

Mounties say they have a preliminary identification for the woman but are working with the BC Coroners Service for confirmation.

RCMP had said that the deaths of the two men from Kamloops, B.C., are likely connected to local drug and gang activities.

Supt. Brian Hunter, the officer in charge at the Penticton detachment, says they know news of another homicide in the community will be concerning and additional police resources have been brought in to assist with the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press