RCMP investigating death in Alberta after human remains found

RCMP in Alberta say they're investigating the discovery of human remains in Strathcona County.

Police say they located a man's body in a rural subdivision off Highway 21 near Wye Road on Monday.

They say the death is believed to be suspicious.

Investigators say they do not believe there is any threat to public safety.

RCMP say no further information will be provided until after an autopsy can be performed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press