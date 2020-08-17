RCMP investigating 2 shootings possibly triggered by Lower Mainland gang conflict

Police in Burnaby, B.C., are investigating to determine whether two early Monday morning shootings are related to gang conflicts on the Lower Mainland.

Shortly after midnight, Burnaby RCMP responded to multiple reports of shots being fired in the area of North Road and Cottonwood Avenue, near the edge of Burnaby, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon.

A 21-year-old man from Vancouver was found with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses told police the shots were fired from a white coupe vehicle.

In a statement, police said the victim is not co-operating.

2nd shooting

About two hours later, another shooting took place in Burnaby.

The police news release states at approximately 2:30 a.m., Burnaby RCMP went to a second incident involving shots fired in the 3200 of Smith Avenue, a residential area.

In the statement, police say they located a white crossover type vehicle driving away from the scene and a pursuit unfolded, reaching speeds in excess of 160 km/h.

Police say they ended the chase, citing public safety concerns.

A short time later, a 25-year-old man from Surrey showed up at the hospital with several injuries from gun shots.

That man, who was seriously hurt, is also not co-operating, according to police.

Possible gang-related shootings

Cpl. Brett Cunningham said in the statement police are investigating to determine whether the two shootings are connected.

"Police suspect both shootings to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict and we are seeking witnesses to come forward and help us end this string of violence," he said.

Cunningham is scheduled to address reporters about the shootings Monday afternoon at the Burnaby Detachment.