RCMP investigate suspicious deaths of mother, 8-month-old daughter

Brooks RCMP and the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit are investigating the suspicious deaths of a mother and her eight-month-old daughter.

Around 8 p.m. on May 7, police responded to a report of a woman and child found dead in their home in Newell County, Alta. In a news release issued Sunday, police said it was the father who discovered the bodies of his baby girl and her 29-year-old mother.

"This is a tragic loss of life and very difficult circumstances for the family and community of the victims," Sgt. Erick Youngstrom of the RCMP major crimes unit said in the release.

Brooks RCMP contacted the major crimes unit to help with the investigation.

After a search of the surrounding area, a dead male, believed to be a sibling of the dead mother, was found.

Autopsies will be performed on May 10, bu police said it is apparent the male died from self-afflicted injuries.

"We will be continuing to investigate and seeking to determine what took place. The family has asked for privacy at this time," Youngstrom said.

Newell County is about 155 kilometres southeast of Calgary.