RCMP investigate fatal hit and run on Vancouver Island

Oceanside RCMP are investigating a hit and run on Vancouver Island that killed a woman in her twenties.

On Saturday, police issued a statement saying they were investigating a suspicious death after finding a woman on the median of Highway 19, near Parksville.

The next day investigators suggested the woman was the victim of a hit and run.

They have also identified a driver and vehicle of interest in the investigation, and have released a photo of the truck in an effort to locate it and the driver.

The truck is described as a 1991 Chevrolet Suburban with damage to the driver's side headlight and bug screen, with B.C. licence plate PD9 29F.

The vehicle was seen Saturday on the 5:15 p.m. ferry from Duke Point to Tsawwassen.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle and the driver, or who witnessed the collision on Oct. 10 is asked to contact Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services at 250-954-2952.