RCMP investigate death of Diem Saunders, N.L. advocate for Indigenous women

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L. — Police in Labrador are investigating the death Tuesday of Inuk writer and advocate for Indigenous women Diem Saunders, formerly known as Delilah Saunders.

Saunders was the sibling of Loretta Saunders, an Inuk woman from Labrador who was murdered in Halifax in 2014.

Loretta's murder prompted Diem to become an advocate for Indigenous women, and Diem was among the first to speak during the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Diem Saunders was also part of the Indigenous fight against the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project in Labrador and took part in hunger strikes against the project, which flooded swaths of Indigenous land.

Diem's mother Miriam Saunders confirmed in an interview today that an RCMP news release saying the force's major crimes unit was involved in investigating the sudden death of a 29-year-old woman in Happy Valley-Goose Bay was about Diem.

A spokesperson for the RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press