RCMP Integrated Money Laundering Investigative Team charge Money Services Business Owner

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Integrated Money Laundering Investigative Team (IMLIT) charged Nishanthan Gunapalan (38) of Markham, Ontario with 4 counts of knowingly providing false or misleading information, contrary to the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (PCMLTFA).

As part of an investigation, the RCMP received a disclosure from the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) outlining non-compliance by a company identified as 2460753 Ontario Inc, operating as Saiesan Money Transfer. The company, located at 117-6500 Steeles Avenue East, Toronto Ontario is registered with FINTRAC as a Money Services Business (MSB) owned and operated by Nishanthan Gunapalan. Gunapalan is alleged to have knowingly provided false or misleading information to FINTRAC contrary to the PCMLTFA.

Gunapalan is scheduled to appear at Old City Hall Court, 60 Queen Street West, Toronto Ontario on December 16, 2021.

The RCMP IMLITs were created in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec in December 2020, bringing together expertise from a variety of agencies to address high-profile cases and advance money laundering and proceeds of crime (ML/POC) investigations nation-wide. The GTA IMLIT remains committed to investigating offences set out in the PCMLTFA in an effort to mitigate the risk associated to non-compliance with the law and to prevent offenders from funding and furthering criminal networks through money laundering activity. -Sgt. Dale Duchesne, Non-Commissioned Officer in charge of the RCMP GTA IMLIT, O Division.

The RCMP would like to thank FINTRAC, the Homeland Security Investigations and the Canada Border Services Agency for their assistance with this investigation.

If you have any information about money laundering or any other criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

