RCMP IMET Special Advisory Group Board Members Announced

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), O Division, today announced a new Special Advisory Group at the Toronto Integrated Market Enforcement Team (IMET) as a pilot project. The pilot project will be one year in length.

The IMET program was created in 2003 as part of the Government of Canada's strategy for enhanced protection of Canadian capital markets. It aims to maintain investor confidence in the Canadian capital market by deterring market fraud through detection, enforcement and prosecution of serious market fraud offences.

The Special Advisory Group members were selected based on their extensive background in securities law, forensic accounting, the regulation of the capital markets and law enforcement. The board members will be providing real-time expert advice with regards to issues that arise in selected investigations that are being conducted by Toronto IMET. The Special Advisory Group will respect the RCMP's stand-alone operational independence and focus; only the issues and a general anonymized overview of the facts will be presented to the group.

Today, the RCMP announces the following four members have been appointed to the Special Advisory Group. Together, they will provide expertise in securities law, process and regulation, financial services, regulatory requirements, forensic accounting, corporate investigations, security risk management and capital-market criminal investigations, which will enhance the work of O Division's IMET.

Dean Mary Condon

Member - Osgoode Hall Law School, Toronto, Ontario. Dean Condon is an academic and former Commissioner and Board Member of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC). While at the OSC, she served as a full-time Vice-Chair for a three-year period. Dean Condon teaches Securities Regulation and Advanced Securities in Osgoode's Juris Doctor (JD) program and in the Master of Laws (LLM) in Securities Law program. She has written extensively on topics related to securities regulation and pensions policy and has given invited lectures on these topics in Canada and internationally.

Lawrence E. Ritchie

Member - Partner, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, Toronto, Ontario. Lawrence Ritchie is a securities litigation lawyer with extensive experience who has appeared before various administrative tribunals and at all levels of court in Canada including the Supreme Court of Canada. He has represented various clients in high-profile investigations in Canada. Lawrence Ritchie served as a full-time Vice-Chair at the OSC for a 7-year period and was the Executive Vice-President and Senior Policy Advisor of the Canadian Securities Transition Office, a member of the expert panel that recommended the establishment of Ontario's Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and currently serves on FSRA's Board of Directors.

Alan Stewart

Member - Partner, Deloitte LLP, Toronto, Ontario. Alan Stewart is the National Leader of Deloitte's Forensic practice, which provides Financial Crime, Discovery and Disputes services. He has more than thirty years of experience in forensic accounting and corporate investigations. Alan Stewart is a qualified expert witness who has managed some of the most complex and high-profile investigations in Canada including numerous security-related regulatory and criminal investigations.

Peter Lambertucci

Member - Director, Security Risk Management Office, Bank of Canada, Ottawa Ontario. Peter Lambertucci retired from the RCMP as a Superintendent, Assistant Criminal Operations Officer. Throughout his 31-year career at the RCMP, he held senior roles in leading investigations of financial crime, including capital-market related criminal misconduct, national security and money laundering. He served 2 diplomatic assignments in Malaysia and Australia over a 5-year period.

Integrated Market Enforcement Teams are special RCMP-led units that detect, investigate, and deter capital markets fraud. They promote compliance with the law in the corporate community and assure investors that Canada's markets are safe and secure.

