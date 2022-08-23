RCMP failed to communicate internally and with public in N.S. mass shooting: Lucki

·4 min read

HALIFAX — The RCMP must improve its communications internally and with the public, Commissioner Brenda Lucki testified on Tuesday, adding that even she was kept in the dark in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.

"We need to be able to respond. We need to be able to communicate, both within and externally," Lucki told the public inquiry that is examining how a gunman driving a replica police car carried out 22 murders on April 18-19, 2020.

Lucki said the Nova Scotia RCMP division was too slow and too vague regarding the details it released about the rampage, particularly in the days that followed the killings, as journalists and residents waited until April 28 for the police to fill in details about how the killings took place.

"If they (local RCMP staff) were continually providing information, day to day to day, and when they had it, they may not have had to have one big (news) conference," Lucki said, adding that she realizes in hindsight that more communications staff should have been sent to assist.

Following the April 28, 2020, news conference, Lucki scolded staff over their decision to withhold detailed information about the semi-automatic guns that the killer used.

Her behaviour during that meeting has sparked accusations of political interference, with some RCMP officers — and federal opposition parties — inferring that Lucki faced direct political pressure from the federal minister of public safety to have the details released as part of the Liberal government's gun-control agenda. She has repeatedly denied she was directly pressured.

In her testimony, Lucki portrayed the matter as a problem of internal communications — one of several breakdowns of information flow she described during Tuesday's hearing.

She testified that she was told prior to the April 28, 2020, meeting that the details on the guns would be released. She said she wasn't told, however, about an email that day to deputy commissioner Brian Brennan, who was informed that RCMP investigators didn't want the details made public out of fear doing so would harm their case.

"All of this back and forth, I wasn't aware of," she testified.

Similarly, Lucki blamed a communications breakdown for the months-long delay in her receiving a report that described plummeting morale among staff at the Nova Scotia RCMP division.

Lucki said it was only in June of this year that she saw the "wellness report" that had been prepared. The report by Ottawa-based consultant group Quintet Consulting Corp. was completed in September 2021.

”I was surprised that it had been out for months, like six to eight months, and I wasn’t aware of it,” Lucki testified.

The report included comments by staff members who said that there were "dysfunctions" at H-Division before the mass shootings and that they felt abandoned by their superiors in the aftermath of the murders. The redacted summary released this week by the inquiry also included confidential interviews describing top regional leaders as "a small clique of officers in a mutually supportive group … with others treated as outsiders."

Rachel Young, lawyer for the inquiry — called the Mass Casualty Commission — asked Lucki why the report hadn’t been shared with commanding officers in Nova Scotia and hadn’t been acted upon by national headquarters in Ottawa.

“I just think someone dropped the ball or it fell through the cracks among 100 other things,” she said. “How are you going to fix something if you don’t follow through? That needed to be done better.”

Lucki said that as of July, an action plan has been in the works to address the findings in the report.

Moments before the commissioner took the witness stand on Tuesday, the inquiry released a wide-ranging interview she did with inquiry lawyers on Aug. 4, during which she described a desire to make transparency a hallmark of the police force.

"When you talk about culture, our culture is to be less transparent … we hold things in because we can," she said in the interview.

"We’ve always felt that because things are under investigation, that we can’t release things. That’s not the case anymore. There are things that can be released even within an investigation. We just have to make sure what is being released does not compromise (the investigation)."

The RCMP's difficulties in swiftly and forthrightly communicating with the public and media during and after the 2020 mass shooting have been revealed in testimony from officers and civilian employees throughout the inquiry.

Lucki told the commission, "we have been doing a lot of work to be more transparent, giving our commanding officers more media training, giving them training so that they can be more forthright in the information instead of saying, ‘No comment,’ or ‘I can’t speak about that."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2022.

Michael Tutton and Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • TFI International signs deal with Heartland Express

    MONTREAL — Trucking company TFI International Inc. has signed a deal to sell CFI’s truckload, temp control and Mexican non-asset logistics businesses to Heartland Express Inc. for US$525 million. TFI chairman and CEO Alain Bédard says the decision to sell followed a thorough evaluation of the company's portfolio. TFI will keep its dedicated and U.S. logistics businesses. Bédard says the transaction will reduce the company's capital intensity, with some of the proceeds used to pay down debt in th

  • N.S. shooting inquiry: Senior RCMP member says police need more resources

    HALIFAX — The former RCMP commanding officer in Nova Scotia told the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting on Monday that the officers who responded to the rampage did the best they could, but she admitted not everything went smoothly. The first officers on the scene in Portapique, N.S. — including members of the emergency response team — were "heroic," Lee Bergerman testified. "I think the response and the members that were there did the best that they could with what they had at the time,"

  • Kahnawake athletes excel at Canada Games

    So far, the 2022 Canada Games have been an opportunity for our local athletes to shine and showcase their immense talent. And although they are all part of Team Quebec, they are there representing Kahnawake in all its glory. From softball to wrestling to paddling and lacrosse, here is a breakdown of the games so far. Wrestling Nick Cross brought home bronze in the Men’s Freestyle 125 KG category. “The competition was a gruelling three-day marathon. The first two days were team competitions where

  • Gwich'in Tribal Council nixes deputy grand chief position

    The Gwich'in Tribal Council no longer has a deputy grand chief, after members voted last week to remove the position. The decision required three separate votes, which all passed during the council's annual general assembly in Fort McPherson, N.W.T. It's a decision delegates debated at the last assembly, where they decided to put it to a referendum — a process later deemed unnecessary. The position used to be held by Kristine McLeod, who died in a car accident in August 2021. Grand Chief Ken Kyi

  • UN rights office 'very concerned' about planned trials of Ukrainian POWs

    The U.N. human rights office expressed concern on Tuesday about plans by Russian-backed authorities to try Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in the port city of Mariupol, possibly within days, saying such a process could itself amount to a war crime. The Russian-backed authorities appear to be installing metal cages in a hall in Mariupol as part of plans to establish what they were calling an "international tribunal", Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), told a briefing.

  • Quake shakes west Indonesia; no immediate reports of damage

    A strong undersea earthquake struck Indonesia’s Sumatra island late Tuesday, causing residents to panic, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties. The magnitude 6.0 quake was centered 117 kilometers (72 miles) south of Pagar Alam city in South Sumatra province at a depth of 59 kilometers (36 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said. Witnesses said many residents ran out of their homes to higher ground, but later received text messages saying there was no danger of a tsunami.

  • Driver in stolen car is shot, killed by officer after ramming police car, NC cops say

    The officer has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

  • Denver student shot while mother drove him home from school

    Denver Public Schools confirmed a teenager who was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon was in a car with his mother at the time of the shooting.

  • Health minister appoints chief nursing officer to address health crisis

    OTTAWA — The federal health minister appointed a new chief nursing officer Tuesday, as the government works to overcome a critical nurse shortage that has left many hospitals across the country struggling to maintain care. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that Leigh Chapman, a Toronto-based registered nurse with a PhD in nursing, will fill the newly reinstated role. "There are already a number of jurisdictions in Canada reporting nursing shortages, which is having an impact on the func

  • Nova Scotia RCMP 'dysfunctions,' labour shortages predated 2020 mass shootings

    HALIFAX — Most of Nova Scotia's senior RCMP staff believed there were "dysfunctions" at their division prior to the 2020 mass shootings and felt abandoned by their superiors in the aftermath, according to a consultant's report prepared last year. The Sept. 30, 2021, summary of a "wellness assessment" of the staff was released publicly on Monday at the inquiry investigating the mass shooting. It says most of the 24 senior officers and civilian leaders interviewed last summer had complained about

  • Renowned architect Moshe Safdie gifts archive and Habitat 67 condo unit to McGill

    MONTREAL — After more than 50 years designing buildings around the world, renowned Israeli-Canadian architect Moshe Safdie is donating his professional archive to the Montreal university where he got his start. Safdie on Tuesday announced he was donating more than 100,000 pieces to McGill University, including his thesis that led to the Habitat 67 apartment complex, and his own personal unit in the building. In an interview, Safdie said that while other institutions had expressed interest in the

  • RCMP commissioner, former top N.S. Mountie set to testify at public inquiry

    The two RCMP officers who held the top jobs in Nova Scotia, and the entire force, during the mass shooting in 2020 are set to testify at the public inquiry into the massacre this week. Across Monday and part of Tuesday, the Mass Casualty Commission leading the inquiry is expected to hear from Lee Bergerman. Bergerman, the former assistant commissioner, had recently retired from her role as commanding officer of the Nova Scotia RCMP, which she held across April 18-19, 2020, when a gunman killed 2

  • Retired top N.S. Mountie outlines 'failures' in mass shooting response

    The former top Mountie in Nova Scotia has highlighted what she thinks went wrong during the 2020 mass shooting response, including a "failure" to properly search the small rural community where the massacre began. Lee Bergerman, a retired assistant commissioner and commanding officer of the Nova Scotia RCMP, testified Monday in Halifax before the Mass Casualty Commission leading the inquiry into the shootings across April 18-19, 2020, when a gunman killed 22 people across the province. Bergerman

  • Quebec coroner investigates deaths of two Inuuk women struck on Montreal highways

    MONTREAL — The Quebec coroner is investigating the deaths of two Inuuk women in their 20s who were hit by cars within a 24-hour period last week on separate Montreal highways. Mary-Jane Tulugak and Nellie Niviaxie had travelled to Montreal for medical reasons and had been staying at the Ullivik health centre, which is overseen by the health board in Nunavik, the northern Quebec territory where the two women were from. Tulugak, 22, and Niviaxie, 26, were struck on highways not far from the Ullivi

  • Health unit rules drain hot tubs at some Ontario resorts

    Some resort owners in Ontario’s cottage country say the area’s health unit is enforcing safety rules for their hot tubs that are impossible to follow, driving customers away.

  • Fans of 'The Walking Dead' Need to Watch These Zombie Movies on Netflix ASAP

    You can't go wrong with a good zombie flick, and while there aren't a ton of zombie movies on Netflix at the moment, we've got all the best ones here for you.

  • Head of RCMP says mass shooting 'turning point' between Mounties, Nova Scotians

    The head of the RCMP says the mass shooting in Nova Scotia became a "turning point" where residents lost faith in the Mounties, following criticism from the public and media which spiralled into low morale across the forces' ranks and a spike in retirements or transfers. Commissioner Brenda Lucki is facing questions from the Mass Casualty Commission leading the public inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting on Tuesday in Halifax. The webcast streaming the testimony can be found here. When aske

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a