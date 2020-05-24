RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., investigating after shots fired at officers

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — RCMP say a man who allegedly shot at police attending a call about a distraught person with firearms died after an interaction with officers at a home in Chilliwack, B.C.

Spokesman Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey says in a news release that the province's police watchdog has been notified.

He says officers contained the residence and evacuated homes in the immediate area on Saturday evening as an emergency response team and crisis negotiator were called to the scene.

O'Donaghey says police fired their weapons after an interaction between the man and officers.

He says the man left the home during that time, before returning inside.

O'Donaghey says a robot was deployed to search the residence, where the man was found unresponsive.

"Despite life-saving measures performed by emergency medical crews at the scene, he died," O'Donaghey said.

The Independent Investigations Office, which investigates all police-involved incidents resulting in death or serious injury, have been contacted, along with the coroners service.

The police watchdog will be tasked with investigating whether the actions or inactions of officers are linked to the man's death.

Police said in a statement late Saturday that area residents were directed to stay inside their homes and not to share the location of officers on social media for safety reasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2020.

The Canadian Press