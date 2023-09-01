RCMP say Charlotte County man had $540 in counterfeit cash

Police in St. Stephen say a man accused of using counterfeit cash at a farmer's market was caught with $540 in U.S. bills.

A 36-year-old man from Honeydale, about 22 kilometres north of St. Stephen, was arrested Friday in an investigation into counterfeit money, St. Stephen RCMP said in a press release Wednesday.

On Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., police say they received reports from St. Stephen businesses of a man who had made purchases using counterfeit U.S. currency. According to the release, officers arrested the 36-year-old in a vehicle on Union Street and found $540 in fake US$20 bills, as well as the items that had been purchased with the money.

Acting sergeant Cpl. Alexander Tucker said in an email that the items included purchases from five different vendors at a farmer's market and a sweater purchased from the Guardian pharmacy. He said police do not believe the man produced the money himself.

The 36-year-old was arrested on nine charges including possession and use of counterfeit money as well as possession of stolen property, and is set to appear in court Dec. 14, Tucker said. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal