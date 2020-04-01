RCMP charge 4 people in N.S. for not self-isolating, not physically distancing

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have charged four people in the province related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two people were charged with failing to self-isolate after returning from out of the country. Two others were charged for failing to maintain a physical distance of two metres.

All four individuals were fined $697.50. RCMP did not release details on where the incidents happened.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau, spokesperson for Halifax District RCMP, said the two people charged with failing to physically distance were out together. She said someone called police to report it.

"There were people in close proximity to each other that were not supposed to be," Croteau said.

Croteau said people not from the same household who are meeting up to go for a walk or visit someone else's home could be charged if they are not two metres apart.

The Nova Scotia RCMP said it will provide updates each Tuesday and Thursday on charges handed out under the Health Protection Act.

