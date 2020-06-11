RCMP charge 3 after luxury vehicles obtained through fraud exported to Vietnam

Two men and a woman are facing criminal charges after RCMP uncovered a multimillion-dollar scheme involving luxury vehicles obtained through fraud in Canada and shipped to Vietnam for resale.

One of the men charged is linked to the purchase and export of more than 40 vehicles, collectively valued at around $10 million if sold in Vietnam, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The vehicles included models from Toyota, Lexus, Ford, Audi, Honda and Harley-Davidson, police told a news conference in Edmonton.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Financial institutions lost more than $2.6 million through the scheme and unwitting "straw buyers" had their credit ratings "ruined" when they defaulted on loans, police said.

In a video provided by RCMP, one victim says he feels shame and fear and is now taking strong prescription drugs to help him deal with sleeplessness and depression. The video obscures the man's face and alters his voice to protect his identity.

"I'm scared of the guy who tricked me," the man says. "I'm scared of the bank. I'm scared of people that I owe money [to]."

'Stupid and very greedy'

The victim says he blames himself for being "stupid and very greedy" in getting involved in the scheme. He said he trusted someone he didn't know well "so I can have some extra money."

The investigation was conducted by the RCMP's Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) section.

"The victims of this scheme have suffered considerable loss, including bankruptcy, financial ruin and mental and emotional stress," Const. Phil Pinon of the FSOC said in the news release.

"If you do not need to purchase a vehicle for yourself, do not purchase a vehicle at all. You will be held solely responsible for the payments and the effect it will have on your financial status."

Hugo Levesque/CBC

Duy Hung Nguyen, 38, was arrested this week in Burnaby, B.C., and charged with fraud over $5,000, forgery, money laundering, trafficking in the proceeds of crime and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Story continues

Quyen Hong Tran, 61, was arrested this week in Edmonton. A woman, 29-year-old Thi Kim Hoang Quan, was arrested in Leduc County, south of the city. Tran and Quan face charges related to fraud, money laundering and trafficking in the proceeds of crime.

Investigators found that over the course of a year, Nguyen used multiple straw buyers and associates to fraudulently purchase luxury vehicles. Nguyen was linked to the purchase and export of 43 vehicles. They would have been worth around $10 million in Vietnam, RCMP said.

Funds from the vehicle sales were funnelled back to Nguyen in Canada, police said.

Police said they believe Nguyen has conducted the same fraud in other jurisdictions across Canada and has used these aliases: Ken, Mike, Hung, Tomy and Ryan.

Victimized? Call RCMP

RCMP encourage anyone "victimized by Nguyen" to contact them.

They reminded Albertans that they are responsible for any asset purchase or loan obtained in their names.

"If you allow someone else to use your name or your credit, you are responsible and you are legally accountable for that purchase," the news release said.

Agencies that supported the RCMP probe included the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis, Canada Revenue Agency, Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council, Canada Border Services Agency, Insurance Bureau of Canada, Edmonton Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the Saskatoon Police Service.

Financial institutions, vehicle dealerships, vehicle crating companies and freight forwarding companies also supported the investigation, police said.