RCMP say Calgary woman, 37, found dead near Okotoks, Alta.

Calgary police supplied the media with this photo of Tara Miller, also known as Tara Mbugua, a resident of Calgary. (Supplied by RCMP - image credit)

Alberta RCMP say a woman was found dead near Okotoks, Alta., this week, and the death is being treated as a homicide.

In a media release sent Saturday, RCMP that at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday, Turner Valley and Okotoks RCMP responded to a report of found human remains near Hwy 552 and 128 Street East near Okotoks, Alta.

Police have identified those remains as 37-year-old Tara Miller, also known as Tara Mbugua, a Calgary resident.

RCMP say the serious crimes unit and Calgary Police Service have taken over the investigation.

Police are asking the public to come forward if they've seen anything suspicious near Hwy 552 and 128 Street, between Wednesday at noon and Thursday at 5 p.m.

RCMP say they also want to talk to anyone who may have seen Miller in the days leading up to her death.