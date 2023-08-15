RCMP make arrests again at B.C. logging blockades after court odyssey

LAKE COWICHAN, B.C. — Mounties are back enforcing an injunction against anti-logging protesters on Vancouver Island less than a week after the Supreme Court of Canada confirmed the acquittal of a protester at the same site because police failed to fully read out a court order.

RCMP say in a statement that there have been numerous violations of the court-ordered injunction granted to Teal Cedar Products in April of 2021, so their officers have returned to the Fairy Creek Watershed near Lake Cowichan.

Police say there are reports that Teal Cedar's employees are being harassed, equipment has been vandalized and the company has been prevented from harvesting timber.

The RCMP say in a subsequent news release on Tuesday that they spoke with protesters who were blocking a bridge and when they failed to obey the injunction or leave, three were arrested for breaching the court's order.

One officer was allegedly assaulted by a suspect who took off into the woods, and police say a report to the Crown will be forwarded for consideration of criminal charges.

Confrontations between police and protesters have led to more than 1,100 arrests since 2021, but when a court tossed out one case because police didn't read the entire injunction, dozens more acquittals followed and B.C.'s prosecution service dropped 146 cases after the high court's decision last Thursday.

