Five-year-old boy from Alberta First Nation found safe

FROG LAKE, Alta. — RCMP say a five-year-old boy who disappeared from his home on a First Nation in east-central Alberta has been found safe.

Police say the boy was discovered a few kilometres from home and needed medical attention for exposure to the elements.

Mounties had asked for help finding the boy, who was last seen Monday afternoon on Frog Lake First Nation, about 250 kilometres east of Edmonton near the Saskatchewan boundary.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Matthew Howells says there's no indication the child was abducted.

The boy's great-uncle says the child, who is autistic and non-verbal, was home with his mother and siblings, and it appears that he snuck out a back door and climbed over a deck.

He says it's believed the boy went for a walk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.

The Canadian Press