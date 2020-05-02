RCMP arrest man in connection with fatal stabbing in Hillsborough

Southeast District RCMP have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in Hillsborough, N.B., on Saturday morning.

RCMP Staff Sgt. André Pepin said officers received a report at 10:20 a.m. that there was a dead woman at a residence on Main Street.

According to the RCMP, officers arrived shortly after to find the body. They soon arrested a man who was driving a few kilometres away.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The public is not at risk at this time and the scene is being guarded now by the RCMP for investigation," said Pepin.

Pepin said the case is being investigated as a homicide.