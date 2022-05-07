RCMP arrest man, 25, for first-degree murder after woman's remains found in burned vehicle

RCMP investigation identified a 25-year-old man from Edmonton as a suspect of Vanessa Silva's death. He was arrested Friday, police say. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

An Edmonton man was arrested Friday for first-degree murder, in relation to burning a woman's human remains in a vehicle last September, RCMP say.

On Sept. 15, RCMP and fire services responded to a vehicle on fire near Township Road 530 and Range Road 221 in Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton. The scene was less than two kilometres southeast from the the hamlet of Ardrossan.

After the fire was extinguished, police found human remains inside. An autopsy later identified the victim as Vanessa Silva, 29, of Edmonton, police say.

The death was labelled as suspicious at the time and the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit took over the case.

The investigation identified a 25-year-old man from Edmonton as a suspect. RCMP arrested him Friday, police say.

He is charged with first-degree murder, they added.

The man remains in police custody following a judicial interim release hearing. He is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton Wednesday, police say.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or their local police service.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online, or by calling 1-800-222-8477.