RCMP arrest high-risk sex offender in Victoria area

Victoria police say a high-risk sex offender who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large has been found and arrested.

Police issued an alert on Friday about 56-year-old Scott Jones, who they say has a history of committing violent sexual offences.

The court-designated dangerous offender was thought to be on the loose in the Victoria area, driving around on an electric scooter.

Jones was arrested Sunday morning by Westshore RCMP.

"Detectives with VicPD's Major Crimes Unit and patrol officers worked closely with our partner agencies since Friday night to locate and arrest Scott Jones," said Victoria Police Department Const. Cam MacIntyre.

"We would like to thank members of the public who provided tips and information to assist us in our investigation."