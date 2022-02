KCRA - Sacramento Videos

January was exceptionally dry for California both when you compare it to past Januarys and when you juxtapose it with how wet and snowy December was. Starts and stops in the wet season are ironed into the fabric of California's climate but January 2022 went into the record books for several cities. Sacramento marked the second-driest January on record. For South Lake Tahoe, it was the third-driest January. Reno, Nevada, which didn't see a drop of rain all month set a new record for the least amount of rainfall in January. The "boom or bust" nature of California's rainy season makes it difficult for climate scientists to find a robust trend in precipitation in order to predict what may lie ahead. But climate scientist Andrew Pershing with Climate Central said a rising global temperature due to climate change is exaggerating the "wet to dry to wet" extremes.